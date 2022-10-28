A rivalry with massive playoff stakes on the line, Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles take on Oak Hill Red Devils in Week 10 GOTW
Flying Eagles and Red Devils battle for a playoff spot and rivalry bragging rights
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Oak Hill, W.Va. (WVVA) - For Week 10 Game of the Week, the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles take on the Oak Hill Red Devils as apart of their century long rivalry but also for potentially one spot in the Class AAA playoff bracket.
