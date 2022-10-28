Rain chances gradually increase as we near Halloween

FOOTBALL FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

We look nice tonight for Football Friday! We should be mainly clear through this evening, and temps should eventually drop into the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost will be possible for some deeper valleys waking up Saturday morning.

SATURDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday looks mainly dry, with only the slim chance of a stray shower/sprinkle, mainly east of I-77. An easterly wind flow will mean that that half of the viewing area will have more clouds than the western side tomorrow, but overall, we look seasonable and quiet. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s (cooler east, warmer west). Tomorrow night looks to bring increasing clouds and mild low temps in the 40s and low 50s.

SATURDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

As low pressure rides out of the southwest and into our area, we’ll see rain showers enter the picture on Sunday, mainly during the late afternoon and evening. We’ll otherwise be mainly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN (WVVA WEATHER)

Halloween this year is looking a bit muggy and unsettled as the low-pressure system rides through our area. We’ll likely see rain on and off throughout Monday and for a while into Monday night. Highs will be in the 60s Monday afternoon, and will hold in the upper 40s-mid 50s Monday night.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll begin to dry out again on Tuesday, and later next week, mild and sunny weather looks to make a comeback.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.