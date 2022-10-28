National Roe V. Wade overturn becomes hot takeaway at Thursday night Senate debate

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thursday night’s 2022 House and Senate Candidate Debate at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg garnered some heat for those behind the podiums. Topics spanned from gun control to climate change, infrastructure, and even Amendments 2 and 4.

But one topic in the Senatorial debate pitted pastor against pastor and party against party: the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

Democrat Senator Stephen Baldwin and one of his opponents Republican Vince Deeds are both pastors in Greenbrier County. However, Baldwin is pro-choice, and his opponents, both Deeds and Independent Aaron Ransom, are pro-life.

“Y’all know I’m a pastor,” Baldwin told the audience. “So, as a Christan, I want to uphold life at every turn. As a public servant in a Democratic Republic, I recognize that my rights end where someone else’s begin...”

“I won’t apologize for being pro-life, and my rights do not end where somebody else’s begins,” countered Ransom. “My rights were endowed unto me, and I will continue to carry those with me and continue to fight for life with every breath that I have to give it back.”

“I have to stand up for those who are helpless, those who cannot help themselves,” added Deeds. “I’ve been a public servant my whole life in pastoral service and police service. I’ve always stood up for what is right and...the helpless that could not stand up for themselves.”

West Virginia Dailey News coordinated Thursday’s debate. According to their polls, 75 percent of local respondents disagree with the overturning of Roe V. Wade, the legislation that allowed a constitutional right to an abortion. Furthermore, West Virginia Daily News says 86 percent of people disagree with criminalizing abortion services.

Looking at those numbers on a national level, the Pew Research Center says that more than 60 percent of the American population believes abortions should be legal. These findings were published in July of 2022.

