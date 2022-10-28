Millwald Theatre prepares for grand re-opening

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The historic Millwald Theatre was built in 1928 and was once a gathering place for many.

“Our stage never got used. It was exclusively a cinema house,” said Millwald Theatre Executive Director Jeff Potts.

Friday, December 9, doors will officially be open again with a concert highlighting local artists. Scott Fore with Wayne Henderson & Friends, will showcase Appalachian musicians at 7:30 p.m. Fore is an internationally recognized flatpicking champion.

“By bringing our stage back to life for concerts and comedy and theatrical production, we’re fulfilling this destiny that never came true,” explained Potts.

To make this day possible, Executive Director Jeff Potts says they had to raise $4.5 million. $1.5 million came from the Wytheville community. The rest came from supporters like the Appalachian Regional Commission, or ARC.

“It’s the type of project that you know is going to just help build the vitality of the community in bringing back to like and offering jobs,” said ARC Federal Co-chair Gayle Manchin.

Manchin saw the $500,000 ARC Economic Revitalization grant in action during her tour Thursday. The renovations include classrooms for art education and mentorship programs.

“If you strengthen a community, then you’re going to strengthen your region, and that strengthens your state,” added Manchin.

And that’s what Potts is hoping it will do for downtown Wytheville.

“On a sold-out show night we’re gonna have 500 people here,” explained Potts. “They’re gonna come early to visit our restaurants and our shops and hopefully stay late.”

Tickets for the first concert go on sale Friday at noon.

“In the balcony, it will be a $25 ticket. On the main floor $35. And then a special VIP package for $100,” added Potts. “Where people can come in early, we’re doing a champagne tour of the theater.”

The theater will also show holiday movies and host a Pam Tillis concert. For more information, click here.

