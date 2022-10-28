Mercer County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for missing elderly woman

Lisa Simpson
Lisa Simpson(Mercer County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing elderly person.

Linda Sue Simpson was last seen at her residence on Sandlick Road in Bluefield, WVat 9:54 am on Thursday.

Authorities say it is believe she left her home on foot toward an unknown location.

Simpson is 75 years old, 5 foot 6, 120 pounds with brown hair.

If you know of her location you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 304-487-8364.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
The former daycare owner was sentenced Wednesday.
Former Tazewell daycare owner sentenced to jail
Randy Hart
Hometown Hero: Randy Hart shows a heart for helping strangers
Residents are still set to see a steep lot rent hike come Dec. 1.
Mercer County mobile home park owners make contact with county officials
CUFFED task force converge on Bluefield home
CUFFED task force converge on Bluefield home

Latest News

Changes coming to the Affordable Care Act in 2023
2022 Election House and Senate Candidates Debate
Amendments 2 and 4 become topics at House and Senate Candidate Debate in Lewisburg
The Mercer County Animal Shelter is hosting a ‘Howloween’ adoption event on October 29th.
Local animal shelter hosts ‘Howloween’ adoption event
Halloween events for the weekend before Halloween
Halloween events for the weekend before Halloween