Mercer County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for missing elderly woman

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing elderly person.

Linda Sue Simpson was last seen at her residence on Sandlick Road in Bluefield, WVat 9:54 am on Thursday.

Authorities say it is believe she left her home on foot toward an unknown location.

Simpson is 75 years old, 5 foot 6, 120 pounds with brown hair.

If you know of her location you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 304-487-8364.

