Mercer County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in search for missing elderly woman
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing elderly person.
Linda Sue Simpson was last seen at her residence on Sandlick Road in Bluefield, WVat 9:54 am on Thursday.
Authorities say it is believe she left her home on foot toward an unknown location.
Simpson is 75 years old, 5 foot 6, 120 pounds with brown hair.
If you know of her location you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 304-487-8364.
