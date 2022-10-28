Local animal shelter hosts ‘Howloween’ adoption event

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Animal Shelter is hosting a ‘Howloween’ adoption event on October 29th.

Residents looking for a furry friend are encouraged to adopt don’t shop with cat adoption fees set at $10 and dog adoption fees at $25.

The event runs from noon until 6 PM.

Local singer and songwriter, Makenzie Phipps volunteers with the shelter and she stopped by WVVA @ Noon to tell our Joshua Bolden all about the upcoming event.

She also brought ‘Lilac’ a shelter dog looking for a ‘furever’ home. Phipps says Lilac in particular is 3-4 years old, loves interaction with other people but would most likely do well in a single dog home.

Contact the Mercer County Animal Shelter on Facebook for more information.

