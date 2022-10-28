Happening this Weekend: Mural dedication honors trailblazers of Tazewell County, VA

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors in partnership with the African-American Heritage Committeeare honoring sixteen black men and women who made history in the town of Tazewell and region with a new mural.

The community and artist Ellen Elms have been working for months to create the ‘Standing Tall & Proud’ display.

Those featured span the generations from the 1850s until today.

Susie Green with the African-American Heritage Committee says the mural has significance to her as well being a resident of the Two Virginias.

“I feel like when our artist told us that she had put the murals on the wall and she had to do four layers of sealant to make sure they would last. I thought about that sealant and it was symbolic to me.”

The trailblazers range in occupation from educators and coaches to lawyers and police officers.

Green says the having a tangible piece of art ensures the contributions are not lost.

“The time period that we cover was some of them were born before the civil war, some of them during the civil war and some of them during reconstruction so they went through quite a bit of adversity. They gave back to the community in spite of all that they gave back to the community.”

The 'Standing Tall & Proud' mural will be dedicated Saturday, Oct. 29th at 1 PM (Ellen Elmes | Ellen Elmes)

BELOW ARE THE INDIVIDUALS FEATURED IN THE MURAL:

Panel 1 - Coach Lou Peery

Panel 2 - Chief Jimmy Higgenbotham

Panel 3 - Jack Gravely

Double Panel 4 - Minnie Holley Barnes (left) and Hattie Holley Heath (right)

Panel 5 - Councilman Andrew Henry

Double Panel 6 - Dr, Henry Branson and Dr, Zirl Palmer

Double Panel 7 - George Murray Dickerson and Rev. George Mills Dickerson

Panel 8 - Lethia Cousins Fleming

Double Panel 9 - James Knox Smith and Rep. Ebenezer Howard Harper

Panel 10 - Sallie Witten

Panel 11 - Tazewell County African American Coal Miner

Panel 12 - Samuel Harris

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.