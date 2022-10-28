Happening this Weekend: Mural dedication honors trailblazers of Tazewell County, VA
The ‘Standing Tall and Proud’ mural dedication will take place Saturday, October 29th at 1 PM at the Tazewell County Courthouse
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors in partnership with the African-American Heritage Committeeare honoring sixteen black men and women who made history in the town of Tazewell and region with a new mural.
The community and artist Ellen Elms have been working for months to create the ‘Standing Tall & Proud’ display.
Those featured span the generations from the 1850s until today.
Susie Green with the African-American Heritage Committee says the mural has significance to her as well being a resident of the Two Virginias.
“I feel like when our artist told us that she had put the murals on the wall and she had to do four layers of sealant to make sure they would last. I thought about that sealant and it was symbolic to me.”
The trailblazers range in occupation from educators and coaches to lawyers and police officers.
Green says the having a tangible piece of art ensures the contributions are not lost.
“The time period that we cover was some of them were born before the civil war, some of them during the civil war and some of them during reconstruction so they went through quite a bit of adversity. They gave back to the community in spite of all that they gave back to the community.”
BELOW ARE THE INDIVIDUALS FEATURED IN THE MURAL:
Panel 1 - Coach Lou Peery
Panel 2 - Chief Jimmy Higgenbotham
Panel 3 - Jack Gravely
Double Panel 4 - Minnie Holley Barnes (left) and Hattie Holley Heath (right)
Panel 5 - Councilman Andrew Henry
Double Panel 6 - Dr, Henry Branson and Dr, Zirl Palmer
Double Panel 7 - George Murray Dickerson and Rev. George Mills Dickerson
Panel 8 - Lethia Cousins Fleming
Double Panel 9 - James Knox Smith and Rep. Ebenezer Howard Harper
Panel 10 - Sallie Witten
Panel 11 - Tazewell County African American Coal Miner
Panel 12 - Samuel Harris
