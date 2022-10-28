Amendments 2 and 4 become topics at House and Senate Candidate Debate in Lewisburg

2022 Election House and Senate Candidates Debate
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - We are less than two weeks away from Election Day, and Thursday night, candidates hit the debate stage in Greenbrier County. The debate was held at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg and was put on by West Virginia Daily News. The candidates for the 46th House of Representatives District race and the 10th Senatorial District race were in attendance.

A lot of topics were discussed Thursday night during the debate. One of these topics is something West Virginians are no stranger to and have heard a lot about leading up to the General Election: Amendments 2 and 4. Amendment 2 would allow lawmakers to have control over personal property tax on equipment used for business, and Amendment 4 would mean that rules and policies brought on by the Board of Education would be subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or even rejection.

The amendments were discussed in the House debate between Paul Detch (D), who is running for the 46th House District, and Todd Longanacre (R), who is running for the 47th District but filled in for 46th District candidate Mike Honaker (R) who could not make it.

“The Fourth Amendment folks, if it passes, will allow the legislature to review or reject any educational standards that come out of our...Department of Education, thereby putting the decision back into your hands,” said Longanacre. “The parents and grandparents.”

Detch, spoke in opposition of the amendments, stating: “Are we going to be able to have educated students and schools that are taught by professionals? No. We are going to have to endure the legislature to meet and accept a curriculum in our educations...”

Other topics discussed Thursday night were gun control, Roe V. Wade and climate change.

