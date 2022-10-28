$40K in funding for Montcalm High School’s music program.

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - After almost shuttering due to COVID Montcalm High School’s music education program is set to receive $40,000 in funding for musical instruments, equipment and educational texts from VH1′s Save The Music Foundation.

“We are in an area that is impoverished. A lot of people come from financial struggles and hardships. There are kids who can’t afford their instruments and the more instruments we have, the more opportunities we are able to give these students.” said music instructor for Montcalm High, Derek Bolden.

West Virginia is the only state in the nation to partner with Save The Music. Since 2009 the foundation has brought more than $5,000,000 in music education funding to 130 schools in all 55 counties.

Montcalm will have their new equipment by the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

