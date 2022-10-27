We’ll be cool and dry into Friday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be in control as we head into the end of the work week and into the first part of the weekend. Tonight, we look cool and dry, and low temps will fall into the 30s and 40s. We could see some patchy frost in our area in sheltered valleys waking up Friday morning. High clouds will move in tonight and for Friday morning.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday afternoon will bring plenty of sunshine, and seasonable weather. High temps should top off in the upper 50s and low 60s Friday afternoon. Friday night will be mainly clear, chilly and dry with low temps again in the 30s and 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring more sunshine, some afternoon clouds, and highs will hit the upper 50s and low 60s again. High pressure will gradually lose its grip on the area as we head into Sunday.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

As a low-pressure approaches from the southwest, we’ll see increasing rain chances into Sunday afternoon/evening. Halloween looks a little soggy and windy this year, as the disturbance moves in and brings wider-spread rain.

