We’ll be cool and dry into Friday

Seasonable Fall weather will wrap up the work
FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OVERNIGHT
High pressure will be in control as we head into the end of the work week and into the first part of the weekend. Tonight, we look cool and dry, and low temps will fall into the 30s and 40s. We could see some patchy frost in our area in sheltered valleys waking up Friday morning. High clouds will move in tonight and for Friday morning.

TOMORROW
Friday afternoon will bring plenty of sunshine, and seasonable weather. High temps should top off in the upper 50s and low 60s Friday afternoon. Friday night will be mainly clear, chilly and dry with low temps again in the 30s and 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will bring more sunshine, some afternoon clouds, and highs will hit the upper 50s and low 60s again. High pressure will gradually lose its grip on the area as we head into Sunday.

CHANCE OF RAIN
As a low-pressure approaches from the southwest, we’ll see increasing rain chances into Sunday afternoon/evening. Halloween looks a little soggy and windy this year, as the disturbance moves in and brings wider-spread rain.

STAY TUNED!

