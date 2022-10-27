Sunshine returns to the region today
Decreasing clouds will lead to mainly sunny skies this afternoon
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Mainly cloudy skies this morning will gradually decrease leading to mainly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50s and low 60s today.
We’ll stay dry tonight with increasing cloud cover. Temperatures will be chilly with lows dipping down into the 30s and 40s.
A mix of sun and clouds is expected as we wrap up the week. Temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s.
Late in the day on Sunday and into Halloween is when our next storm system will make its way into our area bringing some rain with it. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
