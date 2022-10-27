Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $700M jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in its history.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot reached $700 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in its history. It’s also the eighth largest U.S. lottery jackpot of all time.

The winning numbers are 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and 24.

Powerball says the cash value of the prize will be about $335 million.

Tickets are $2 per play.

The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Alleged murderer and 18 others charged in federal drug roundup in SWVA

