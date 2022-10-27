Peloton no longer playing Kanye West’s music in class

Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Peloton has slammed the brakes on Kanye West’s catalog.

The exercise company says it has “indefinitely paused” using music from the controversial rapper who recently made anti-semitic remarks.

Star Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint did not specifically name West, but he said in a YouTube video that he does not support hate speech and that he will not play “that artist” in any more of his classes.

Nearly 2,000 Peloton classes used West’s music before, according to the company’s website.

Those videos will not be taken off the platform, but they won’t be recommended in its algorithms.

A number of other companies have recently cut ties with West, who legally changed his name Ye, because of his statements including Adidas, Foot Locker and Gap.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former daycare owner was sentenced Wednesday.
Former Tazewell daycare owner sentenced to jail
Michael Donivan White
Alleged murderer and 18 others charged in federal drug roundup in SWVA
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Halloween events scheduled in your area
A Beckley woman left nearly 90k in her will to a local organization helping those battling drug...
Woman leaves nearly 90k to Brian’s Safehouse in will

Latest News

Tactics to fight inflation
Cash over credit may be key to help you fight inflation expenses
FILE - A woman votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the...
Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begun
Cash over credit may be key to help you fight inflation expenses
Donald Gunderman and Danielle Pascale pleaded guilty in September 2022, to charges that include...
Couple sentenced for shooting boy with BB gun, forced to eat of floor during years of torture
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk buying Twitter to ‘help humanity,’ he says