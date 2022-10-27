Mercer County mobile home park owners make contact with county officials

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Health Department reported Thursday that multiple mobile home parks in the county had made contact with local officials regarding permits to operate in the county.

WVVA previously reported that five parks in the county were operating without up-to-date permits from the county’s health department. Mercer County’s lead sanitarian previously said if his office was unable to make contact with park owners by the end of this week, legal action would have to be considered. The legal threat no-longer appears to remain as proper contact was made as of Thursday.

Despite developments, mobile home residents in the county said they remain set to see a steep hike in their lot rent come Dec. 1., with many saying their rent will nearly double on that date. The vast majority said they will be unable to afford such an increase.

“Most people here are on a fixed income,” said Barbara Harman, a resident at Shadow Wood Mobile Home Park. “So you add, all of a sudden, 500 dollars to what you’re already paying -- you say ‘oh gosh I’m going to have to find some place I can afford.’”

As Harman and many others continue to search for new housing before Dec. 1., Freddie Mac reported mortgage rates in the U.S. have reached 7.08% -- the highest in the country since 2002.

