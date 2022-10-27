Halloween events for the weekend before Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, and the weekend is packed with events to help celebrate.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Want to make the most of what’s left of the Halloween season? Events will be help across the area to help you do just that.

In Princeton Friday, the Chuck Mathena Center will hold Haunted Illusions as seen on America’s Got Talent. Also in Princeton on Friday, the Blue Ridge Bee Company will begin the public judging for their pumpkin decorating contest.

Events continue Saturday for Bluefield’s Trunk or Treat at Bowen Field.

“We’ll be doing our Trunk or Treat. It’s free for the entire community. It’s in combination with the city of Bluefield, WV, as well. It’s going to feature bounce houses, music, I think one of our trunks is going to have its own haunted house set up. We’ll have different food trucks, pumpkin decorating, costume contests, and then best trunk overall contest for decorations,” says Heather Carisle, Assistant Recreation Director for Bluefield, Virginia.

In Bramwell Saturday, the Ghost Walk makes a return with events all afternoon long

“...And they will be around the depot; we have music, we have the spirits walking up and down the street. At 4:30, there will be a costume contest, so if your friends have a child or an adult who wants to come and win a prize, come for a costume contest. The walk itself begins at 6:00,” Lou Stoker, the Mayor of Bramwell tells WVVA.

Whether you are looking for something spooky or just looking for an excuse to enjoy the fall foliage before it disappears, these events may be for you.

