Early voting underway in W.Va.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Early voting is underway in West Virginia and will continue up until the last Saturday before Election Day -- Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

One of the biggest changes to the ballot this year relates to the House of Delegates. State lawmakers re-drew West Virginia’s map after the 2020 census -- moving the state from 67 multi-member districts to 100 single-member districts.

In Raleigh County, for example, there are five new districts. While incumbent Del. Brandon Steele remains unopposed in one of those districts, all four of the other races are made up of newcombers.

“The thing is, before you come to vote, know who is in your district,” recommends Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore.

There are also four proposed amendments to the state’s constitution voters may want to research before casting their ballot.

Amendment I would ban West Virginia courts from intervening in impeachment proceedings.

Amendment II would allow the state legislature to adjust property taxes paid on business inventory, equipment, and personal vehicles.

Amendment III would allow churches to incorporate.

Amendment IV would allow state lawmakers to have the final say over policies and rules created by the West Virginia Board of Education.

“I think voters need to do more research on the amendments,” said Tammy Richardson, Raleigh County’s Chief Elections Officer.

In addition to voting hours during the week, voters will be able to cast their ballots at county courthouses across the state both Saturdays before Election Day. They just need to bring identification.

