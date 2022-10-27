CUFFED task force converge on Bluefield home

USMS: One suspect has been apprehended.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -There was an active police scene on Thorn Street in Bluefield, West Virginia, around 9:30 Thursday morning. The CUFFED task force, a joint law enforcement group, was on scene.

The U.S. Marshal Service confirms with WVVA a suspect was apprehended and that no shots were fired. We still do not know what led to the response, but we’ll share more information once we receive it.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former daycare owner was sentenced Wednesday.
Former Tazewell daycare owner sentenced to jail
Michael Donivan White
Alleged murderer and 18 others charged in federal drug roundup in SWVA
A Beckley woman left nearly 90k in her will to a local organization helping those battling drug...
Woman leaves nearly 90k to Brian’s Safehouse in will
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Halloween events scheduled in your area

Latest News

Residents are still set to see a steep lot rent hike come Dec. 1.
Mercer County mobile home park owners make contact with county officials
Mercer County mobile home park owners make contact with county officials
Mercer County mobile home park owners make contact with county officials
Active Police Scene on Thorn Street in Bluefield, WV
Active Police Scene on Thorn Street
RSV
Mothers share stories of children’s battles with RSV