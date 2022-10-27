CUFFED task force converge on Bluefield home

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -There was an active police scene on Thorn Street in Bluefield, West Virginia, around 9:30 Thursday morning. The CUFFED task force, a joint law enforcement group, was on scene.

The U.S. Marshal Service confirms with WVVA a suspect was apprehended and that no shots were fired. We still do not know what led to the response, but we’ll share more information once we receive it.

