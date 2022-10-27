Concord holds 29th annual Business Challenge

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -

After a long wait, Concord University’s annual business challenge is back in person.

“This is the first year we’ve been back on campus. Because of Covid, the last two years have been online. So coming back, and having all these students back on campus is just a great opportunity, not even just for us, but for those students who have not had that chance.” - Amanda Sauchuck, Department of Business - Concord University

This year, there are 11 high schools attending, with about 265 students total.

This competition involves junior and senior high school students from Virginia and West Virginia, competing in challenge exams around campus.

This is the 29th year concord has held the challenge.

The test is designed to provide students with a medium to show off their skills. Topics on the challenge exams include: economics, finance, marketing, business communications, and current business events.

“I’m just looking forward to taking a few tests, hopefully making some good scores, and making some scholarship money. Just a great opportunity. A great opportunity to do some really good stuff here.” - Bryson Canterbury, senior - Princeton High School

The exams are held in different classrooms across campus to give challengers the opportunity to explore and experience what it feels to be a college student.

Students will be competing for two $4,000 scholarships, and ten $1,000 scholarships.

