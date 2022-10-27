Changes coming to the Affordable Care Act in 2023

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) starts on November 1st, and we’re breaking down some of the changes in store this year.

In addition to enhanced federal subsidies to offset costs, Jeremy Smith with the West Virginia Navigator Program said the federal government has lifted the income cap -- a move that could make thousands more West Virginians potentially eligible. Previously, applicants could not make more than 400 percent of the federal poverty level to qualify.

Additionally, he said federal lawmakers have removed what is commonly referred to as ‘the family glitch,’ in which families with access to employer provided coverage are ineligible for ACA coverage.

“They have finally put an affordability test in place so that if that offer of coverage is more than 9.12 percent of your family income, you can opt out of the employer-offered coverage and opt into a marketplace plan and be eligible to qualify for subsidies.”

Open enrollment will run from November 1, 2022 to January 15, 2023.

West Virginia Navigator has aides on standby to help West Virginians with plans. That number is 1-844-WV-CARES or visit them online at West Virginia Navigator (acanavigator.com)

