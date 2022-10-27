Bluefield, W.Va. holds “Christmas City” town hall

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va. locals gave their input on the city’s upcoming Christmas plans Wednesday evening, during a town hall event at the Bluefield Arts Center.

Residents stopped by to speak directly with City Manager Cecil Marson, on everything from parking and decorating to new suggestions for the 2022 festivities.

“We had some discussions about the parade route, which I think is really important,” said Marson. “And we’ll tighten that up a little bit to make it the most interactive with as many kids as we want.”

Marson added the city is still looking for volunteers to help with set-up as well. Those interested in helping out are told to contact Marson, or city hall directly. Contact information can be found here.

Those interested in learning more about the 2022 celebration can do so at Bluefield’s Christmas City website.

