Bluefield, W.Va. holds “Christmas City” town hall

Locals spoke on everything from parking and decorations, to new suggestions for 2022.
Locals spoke on everything from parking and decorations, to new suggestions for 2022.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield, W.Va. locals gave their input on the city’s upcoming Christmas plans Wednesday evening, during a town hall event at the Bluefield Arts Center.

Residents stopped by to speak directly with City Manager Cecil Marson, on everything from parking and decorating to new suggestions for the 2022 festivities.

“We had some discussions about the parade route, which I think is really important,” said Marson. “And we’ll tighten that up a little bit to make it the most interactive with as many kids as we want.”

Marson added the city is still looking for volunteers to help with set-up as well. Those interested in helping out are told to contact Marson, or city hall directly. Contact information can be found here.

Those interested in learning more about the 2022 celebration can do so at Bluefield’s Christmas City website.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former daycare owner was sentenced Wednesday.
Former Tazewell daycare owner sentenced to jail
Dustin Owens
Pregnant woman shot and killed: man arrested in connection to death
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after human remains were found in Raleigh...
Human remains found in Raleigh County
Michael Donivan White
Alleged murderer and 18 others charged in federal drug roundup in SWVA

Latest News

The event is open to veterans and family members.
Annual Veterans Stand Down event coming to Princeton
Bramwell to restore Pence Hotel
Bramwell to restore old Pence Hotel
Del. Austin Haynes
Fayette County Clerk gives possible scenarios of Del. Haynes’ campaign following sexual harassment accusations
PCH fights off wave of respiratory virus
Princeton Community Hospital deals with uptick in RSV cases.