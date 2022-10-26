WV Delegate accused of sending obscene texts to woman

“He then began texting her...sexually suggestive, inappropriate things late at night,” said attorney Steve New
At 25, Haynes is one of the youngest lawmakers in the legislature, and he's in the midst of his...
At 25, Haynes is one of the youngest lawmakers in the legislature, and he’s in the midst of his first re-election campaign in Dist. 50.
By Martin Staunton and Melinda Zosh
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley attorney is representing a woman who claims Del. Austin Haynes, a Republican from the 32nd Dist. in Fayette County, sexually harassed her through texts.

At 25, Haynes is one of the youngest lawmakers in the legislature, and he’s in the midst of his first re-election campaign in Dist. 50.

Attorney Steve New says Haynes met his client back in 2020 when she was working as a citizen activist for Native American rights in West Virginia. New adds his client, who is a Republican like Haynes, exchanged cell phone numbers with Haynes, and then Haynes’ communications took an unprofessional turn.

“He then began texting her inappropriate things, sexually suggestive, inappropriate things late at night,” said New. “There was mention of quid pro quo in exchange for favorable action on a bill. The statement by Del. Haynes (was) ‘this is just the way things are, this happens all the time in Charleston.’”

In a text, Haynes tells the woman that he masturbated to one of her photographs and asks her if it’s bad. He continued, “well i guess it was bad.”

Haynes goes on to ask the accuser ‘why?’ The accuser says ‘shouldn’t be quid pro quo.’ Haynes replies ‘happens all the time.’

WVVA looked for a reaction from Del. Haynes. We started with the last known place he worked selling insurance, but we were told he hasn’t worked there for several years. Then, we went by his residence, where he lives with his mother and stepfather, Fayette County commissioner John Brenneman, but after knocking several times, it appeared no one was home, even though there were vehicles parked there on Tues. Oct. 25.

WVVA also made more than a dozen attempts to reach Del. Haynes both by phone and in person to no avail. New says his client, the woman making the accusations, just wants to expose Haynes’ bad behavior.

“After we send notice of intent to file suit, we will research, whether or not, the legislature itself, under the state’ insurance policy, might be held responsible for the actions of Del. Haynes,” said News.

On Tues. night, Haynes’ opponent, Elliott Pritt, a Democrat, released a statement saying “(t)he allegations against my opponent are concerning. I do not condone any individual using their position as leverage for quid-pro-quo arrangements. I have committed myself to the people of Fayette County, and I intend to continue my campaign of talking with voters every day and earning their trust and support. When elected, I will remain committed to representing all people in the 50th Delegate District of Fayette County and the good people of the state of West Virginia.

Elliot Pritt responds to claims that his opponent, Del. Austin Haynes, sent obscene text...
Elliot Pritt responds to claims that his opponent, Del. Austin Haynes, sent obscene text messages to a woman.(WVVA)

