Woman leaves nearly 90k to Brian’s Safehouse in will

PROSPERITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Beckley woman left in her will nearly 90k to a local organization helping those battle drug addiction.

Ruth Webb left the money to Brian’s Safehouse in Prosperity. The organization provides faith-based recovery to men through Brian’s Safehouse and women through the Sparrow’s Nest in Beckley.

At a check presentation to the organization on Wednesday, Webb’s brother, John Eye, described his late sister as a woman with a big heart for those trying to turn their lives around.

“There is nothing better than to turn a kid away from drugs and toward a godly path. God is always working in our program, Jesus Christ.”

“She was like my mother,” adds Eye, “a very kind-hearted, loving person...Ruth was the senior family member: there was washing and house cleaning and meals and dishes and school. She was a hard worker. Everybody just loved her, and she loved them.”

According to Brian’s Safehouse founder, Leon Brush, they are extremely appreciative of the funding and plan to use the money to open more beds as part of an expanded dormitory and open a multi-purpose facility for community type gatherings.

