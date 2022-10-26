Thieves use forklift to steal ATM from bank, police say

Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.
Police in Alabama say an ATM was stolen from a Regions Bank with the use of a forklift.(Gardendale Police Department)
By WBRC Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Alabama are working to track down an ATM that was stolen by thieves with the use of a forklift early Wednesday morning.

According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks, the suspects used the forklift to steal the ATM from a Regions Bank.

Banks said the theft happened around 5 a.m.

Police were able to recover the machinery used in the heist but the ATM remains missing.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Owens
Pregnant woman shot and killed: man arrested in connection to death
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after human remains were found in Raleigh...
Human remains found in Raleigh County
Michael Donivan White
Alleged murderer and 18 others charged in federal drug roundup in SWVA
Week 9 Top 5 Plays
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 9

Latest News

Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate...
Government awarding $1 billion to schools for electric buses
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
SEC takes strong stance against storming the field
Schools across the country have seen a loss of learning since 2019.
How Tazewell County schools are dealing with COVID loss of learning
A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills as Ukraine villages pounded