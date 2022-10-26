A seasonable second half of the work week is in store

We’ll be cool and dry over the next few days
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVENING PLANNER
Drier air will continue to work in behind a departing cold front this evening. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight, with low temps falling into the upper 30s-mid 40s. We’ll still be a bit windy at times tonight too, with occasional gusts in the 20-30 MPH range.

THURSDAY FORECAST
Thursday will bring less wind, more sun, and seasonable high temps in the upper 50s-mid 60s. Thursday night looks cool and mainly clear, with lows again in the 30s and 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD
We look dry and sunny to end the work week, but we’ll start to get a bit breezy again on Friday. Highs will top off in the upper 50s-mid 60s. We should stay dry into Friday night, with seasonable low temps again in the 30s and 40s. Saturday will bring quiet weather as well, but we’ll see increasing clouds and we’ll get windy at times again ahead of our next incoming cold front. Highs Saturday should top off in the mid 50s-low 60s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
By the end of the weekend, a cold front will move in, bringing rain by Sunday evening. Unfortunately, Halloween weather could be more of a trick than a treat this year, as wider-spread rain is expected on Monday (Halloween). STAY TUNED!

