Princeton Community Hospital deals with uptick in RSV cases.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

We’ve been telling you about an uptick in respiratory illness across the country, especially in kids.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

In our area, doctors at Princeton Community Hospital have been treating cases.

Dr Yoginder Yadav, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Princeton Community Hospital, says:

“We are not unique in that, actually across the state and across the county, most hospitals have seen an increase in pediatric hospitalization”

They have found success in re-purposing monitoring equipment from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Doctors say that prevention is important to staving off the virus.

Washing hands and staying hydrated is key.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.