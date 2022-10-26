New tech business opens in Tazewell County

By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new, futuristic business has opened shop in Springville, Va.

Blackstone Data Services, LLC is a data center hosting service and cryptocurrency mining business.

Seth White, CEO of Blackstone Data Services says, “We live here, we work here and we want to do business here. One of the things we really want to do is we can take this technology and we can implement this in the coalfields. It’s being done in the oil fields in Texas . We want to do the same thing here”

Charles Stacy, Tazewell County Supervisor, also says, " Well it’s exciting because it tells us we still have citizens that have that entrepreneurial spirit to take a chance something that notveryboy understands or knows and as long as you have got that spirit in your community and are willing to do that and undertake it, people that are willing to do that and undertake it and if it’s going to be successful and an opportunity to grow.”

Stacy also says that the new tenant at Bluestone Business and Technical Park bodes well for the future, because of the significant addition to the county’s tax base.

Blackstone CEO Seth White also adds that several other factors that added to the attractiveness of the area was the climate and the elevation here .

