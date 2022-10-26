New business ‘Bree’s Factory Finds’ opens in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - “Bree’s Factory Finds” recently opened its doors in Springville, Va.

Customers can find shoes, handbags, jewelry and skin care products.

The shops owner, Bree Brewster, says her shop is an alternative to shopping online.

“We have unique items that you just can’t find anywhere that you can touch it, see it and feel it... that way you can get an idea what size it’s going to be. there are items you can find here that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Brewster.

The store is located on Gov. GC Peery Highway across from the Bluestone Business Park.

