New business ‘Bree’s Factory Finds’ opens in Tazewell County

By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - “Bree’s Factory Finds” recently opened its doors in Springville, Va.

Customers can find shoes, handbags, jewelry and skin care products.

The shops owner, Bree Brewster, says her shop is an alternative to shopping online. 

“We have unique items that you just can’t find anywhere that you can touch it, see it and feel it... that way you can get an idea what size it’s going to be. there are items you can find here that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Brewster.

The store is located on Gov. GC Peery Highway across from the Bluestone Business Park.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former daycare owner was sentenced Wednesday.
Former Tazewell daycare owner sentenced to jail
Dustin Owens
Pregnant woman shot and killed: man arrested in connection to death
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after human remains were found in Raleigh...
Human remains found in Raleigh County
Michael Donivan White
Alleged murderer and 18 others charged in federal drug roundup in SWVA

Latest News

PCH fights off wave of respiratory virus
Princeton Community Hospital deals with uptick in RSV cases.
Anyone can come out this weekend around 11 AM to check it out.
Jazzercise in Princeton throws 4 year anniversary event.
James Monroe High School
High school debate team selected to go to Harvard for third time
New Tech Business
New tech business opens in Tazewell County