Jazzercise in Princeton throws 4 year anniversary event.

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Jazzercise, a fitness center in Princeton is holding an event this weekend to celebrate their 4 year anniversary.

Dance It Outside is a chance for the community to come out and try Jazzercise, which is a combination of exercise and dance.

The event will last about an hour, and afterwards, there will be catering from Pita Pit.

There is no cost, just make sure to bring comfortable clothes and walking shoes.

The event will be held at 11 am on Saturday at 150 Courthouse Square in Princeton.

