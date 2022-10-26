How Tazewell County schools are dealing with COVID loss of learning

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced yesterday that the Commonwealth’s reading and math scores for fourth and eighth graders have declined since 2019.

Though Tazewell County School’s numbers were higher than Virginia’s average, their Superintendent says the pandemic has caused a loss of learning.

“I think that we are trying to do all we can to get our kids back to have a sense of normalcy. We know COVID is not gone. We are trying to learn to adapt to it.” said Superintendent of Tazewell County Schools, Chris Stacy.

Tazewell County Schools have expanded their tutoring offerings due to this learning loss.

The County also has begun to offer summer school for elementary age children so that students could keep up with the material that was missed.

