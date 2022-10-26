High school debate team selected to go to Harvard for third time

James Monroe High School
James Monroe High School(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT
LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Monroe High School’s Model United Nations debate team has earned the privilege to debate more than three-thousand students from around the world at Harvard University’s Model UN conference in January. Dr. Scott Womack believes it’s the only school from West Virginia to ever take part. This will be the third time the school will be attending the event.

“So last year we represented Mongolia and within your delegation your broken into different areas like health, defense and security, the economy. Within those committees you represent your country’s interests,” said Womack.

Womack says due to inflation the cost to take just a dozen students will be around $20,000. They’re hoping to fund-raise as much money as possible because the payoff for the participants is priceless.

“Every time I go, I’m just really proud of not just their behavior. Their excellence and their comportment and their ability to hang with private schools and people who are from much broader backgrounds,” said Womack.

“The big thing is getting your voice out there. Being from a smaller area the importance of understanding the importance of just because you’re from a smaller area doesn’t mean that your voice doesn’t matter,” said senior, Luke Jackson.

Aside from the conference, students also get to see historic sites.

“It was interesting, once you learn and you’re there and you were like oh I’m here. It was fun to see,” said junior, Sadie Maxey.

“If I can go I’m definitely going to be excited this year. It was a really fun trip but I’d definitely like to do it again,” said senior, Luke Fraley.

Students will be selected for the trip through a research paper and interview session later this year.

If you wish to make a contribution, you can make checks out to James Monroe High School and mail them to 142 James Monroe Drive, Lindside, WV 24951, Attn: Dr. Scott Womack. You can also contact Dr. Scott Womack, at swomack@k12.wv.us, or by phone at 304-753-5182.

