Greenbrier East nets first state tournament appearance in PKs

Spartans win 4-2 in PKs
By Josh Widman
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier East Boys Soccer will play in the state tournament for the first time ever.

The Spartans rattled off 3 unanswered goal after going down 1-0 in the AAA Region 3 title match. The George Washington Patriots scored two straight to tie the game.

East won in PKs after hitting all four of its shots. GW missed its final two.

East is the top seed and will face Wheeling Park at 10:00 am at the Cline Complex in Beckley.

