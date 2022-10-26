Former Tazewell daycare owner sentenced to jail

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Former administrator and owner of Tazewell’s Bright Beginnings daycare center Angela Leighton was sentenced to 12 months in jail Wednesday morning. She was ordered to report to Abingdon Regional Jail by 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Leighton pled no contest to a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Wednesday’s development followed WVVA’s previous reporting that Leighton was charged with assault and battery regarding treatment of kids at the daycare facility.

On Wednesday, Leighton was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and $2,000 in restitution.

