Former Tazewell daycare owner sentenced to jail

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Former administrator and owner of Tazewell’s Bright Beginnings daycare center Angela Leighton was sentenced to 12 months in jail Wednesday morning. She was ordered to report to Abingdon Regional Jail by 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Leighton pled no contest to a charge of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Wednesday’s development followed WVVA’s previous reporting that Leighton was charged with assault and battery regarding treatment of kids at the daycare facility.

On Wednesday, Leighton was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and $2,000 in restitution.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Owens
Pregnant woman shot and killed: man arrested in connection to death
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after human remains were found in Raleigh...
Human remains found in Raleigh County
Michael Donivan White
Alleged murderer and 18 others charged in federal drug roundup in SWVA
Week 9 Top 5 Plays
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 9

Latest News

Former Tazewell daycare owner sentenced to jail time
Former Tazewell daycare owner sentenced to jail time
Play debuts on Thurs. Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
‘Dracula’ coming to Bluefield University’s stage
Michael Donivan White
Alleged murderer and 18 others charged in federal drug roundup in SWVA
Students and faculty packaged 30k meals for regional food banks.
SWCC packages 30k meals for area food banks