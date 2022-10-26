‘Dracula’ coming to Bluefield University’s stage

Play debuts on Thurs. Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield University (BU) Theatre Dept. is putting on a performance of Dracula. If you’re familiar with its history then you know Dracula was written in 1896 by Bram Stoker. It takes place in London, was adapted for Broadway in 1926, then became a movie five years later in 1931.

Fast forward to 2022, and Dracula is going to be appearing on stage at BU. The show debuts this Thurs. Oct. 27. You can catch the performance Thurs. 27 and Fri. Oct. 28 at BU’s Harman Chapel auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

There is not a show on Sat., but there will be a Sunday matinee on Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. and a special Halloween performance on Mon. Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance for adults or $12 at the door. They are $5 for students and seniors in advance or $7 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, go here.

