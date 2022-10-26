Do ghosts exist? Paranormal Investigators hunt for answers

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -From the halls of Gary Bowling’s House of Art to the Granada, this spooky season a group of paranormal investigators tried to uncover the spirits that remain.

Black Sky Paranormal Research came to Bluefield to investigate the most historic places in the area. Starting at Gary Bowling’s House of Fun the lead investigator gives his thoughts.

“One thing we always try to stress to people is we believe in stuff, but we approach this from a skeptic’s point of view. We try to disprove and debunk everything possible. That way when we go through every logical explanation for something we don’t have one. That’s an anomaly that’s something we can’t explain,” said Carl Jarrell, Co-Lead Investigator & Tech Manager, Black Sky Paranormal.

For this team of investigators, spooky events are nothing new and for the House of Art, they have some famous spooky stories of their own.

“One of our artists Patch Whiskey was here many years ago before we were ever here and it was late one night, he was standing in the upstairs bar, and he turned around and there was a little girl standing there. He’s kind of worried because it’s a bar and it’s the middle of the night and he goes why are you here? You shouldn’t be here. Where are your parents? And the little girl said I’m Edith. I go to school here and Richie is still looking around and when he turns back around, she is gone. So that is kind of a famous story for us,” said Vicki Matthews Queen, Director and Curator, Gary Bowling’s House of Art.

There are several buildings that have history of paranormal activity sightings in Bluefield and for buildings like the Granada and Gary Bowlings House of Art it’s just part of its magic.

“If Edith is still here. I think you don’t go where you are traumatized or murdered. Maybe you go where you were happy. Maybe your energy just gravites there. I like to think of it that way,” said Queen.

With Halloween fast approaching, ghost investigators have some key advice: keep an eye out for all the mysterious happenings.

