Cooler conditions are expected today behind a cold front

Temperatures will hover in the 50s throughout the day
By Collin Rogers
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Some scattered showers are moving through the region this morning, but they are quickly moving off to the north and east. We’ll dry up later this morning and into the afternoon hours, but we’ll hold on to some mainly cloudy skies. Breezy conditions are expected today with winds flipping out of the northwest. That will cool us down with highs hovering in the 50s all day long.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day along with breezy conditions.
Mainly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 30s and low-mid 40s tonight.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows in the 40s for most.
Clouds will gradually clear throughout our Thursday and some sunshine will return for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Clouds will decrease throughout the day on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
We’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds to wrap up our week. Temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 50s and low 60s.

We'll stay dry to wrap up our week, but rain chances ramp up on Sunday and Halloween.
Late Sunday and into Halloween is when our next storm system will make its way into our area bringing some rain with it. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

