Bramwell to restore old Pence Hotel

The goal is to preserve the past and prepare for the future.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The town of Bramwell held an event on Wednesday to officially announce the restoration of the building that was once the Pence Hotel. This building, which was built in 1910, has been empty for decades, but town officials have plans to change that. Many organizations came together to not only preserve the past but prepare for the future of the historic town. One of these organizations, the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, was represented by David Sibray, who says this building represents opportunity for the town.

“We’re here because we believe in this building and the community of Bramwell. Restoring a building like this, preserving a building like this is an investment in... in the future of Southern West Virginia. They don’t build buildings like this anymore,” says Sibray.

While there are no concrete plans yet for what the building will be, Howard Troutner, the Secretary Treasurer of the Bramwell Foundation hopes whatever is built will capitalize on Bramwell’s rise in tourism.

“We right now are debating what to do with it. We could make it a hotel. We could make it a retail – the lower floor – retail. But we’re consulting experts at this time to get other ideas what the best use of this building would be, so it could contribute to the economic welfare of the area. A hotel would be one possibility,” says Troutner.

Progress toward restoring the building is already underway starting with repairs to the exterior brick and mortar. The next step will be to replace all 48 of the original windows which officials say will be finished sometime next summer.

