Annual Veterans Stand Down event coming to Princeton

The event is open to veterans and family members.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Community Veterans Stand Down and Food Distribution event is coming to Princeton next month. It’s an annual event. It’s set for Sat. Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Lifeline Princeton Church of God, located on Oakvale Rd.

Gates open at 7 a.m. for cars to line up. It’s free and open to any veteran and their family members. It’s not just for Mercer County residents either. It’s open to those in surrounding counties in Virginia and West Virginia.

The distribution starts at 9 a.m. Veterans and family members stay in their vehicles and drive through the line to receive free items. There will be exhibits set up inside the church as well and free services. There will be a breakfast and a short program will happen at 11 a.m. inside the church’s main sanctuary including a performance by Fork Union Military Academy Color Guard unit.

Volunteer opportunities are available. Call Marie Blackwell at 304-888-1718 to learn more.

Tune in Sun. Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. for a new edition of In Focus and to watch the full interview about the event.

