VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the game with some neighborhood kids. (Source: KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - This week, a South Dakota homeowner captured an endearing moment on their Ring security camera.

KSFY shared the video that shows a UPS driver joining in on a basketball game with a few kids while making a delivery.

The group was in a Dell Rapids neighborhood on their driveway when the driver stopped at the house to deliver a package.

The basketball could be seen in the video starting to roll into the street when the driver was returning to his vehicle.

He stopped the ball, and the kids encouraged him to attempt a shot near his truck.

The delivery driver ended up making a one-handed bank shot from the edge of the yard, sending the kids into a frenzy.

The video capturing the impressive shot has since been shared multiple times on social media.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

