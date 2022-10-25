SWCC packages 30k meals for area food banks

Students and faculty packaged 30k meals for regional food banks.
Students and faculty packaged 30k meals for regional food banks.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) - Southwest Virginia Community College students and faculty packaged 30,000 meals to give to those in need.

It was a part of the college’s annual day of service.

“Today our students are packaging up meals, they’re doing a lot of hard work. And the great thing is that all the food we package up, it get’s delivered here to local food pantries. So it’s a really cool thing to do for the community.” said Travis Roberts, Director of Marketing and Community Engagement for SWCC.

The meals will be split between four regional food banks. Including Bluefield Union Mission and Good Samaritan.

The college partnered with an organization called Outreach for the event.

“We’re trying to get volunteers to come together to solve the hunger issues in their community.” said Bobby Polito, Regional Coordinator for Outreach.

Students weighed and packed the dry food before sending the meals off.

“We’re just out here giving back to the community because people are less fortunate, and they need help. That’s just a part of being a student and a student athlete.” said Sophomore Reed Underwood.

This was the college’s first day of service since the pandemic.

The last day of service saw students helping Richlands residents clean up after the 2020 flood.

