Suspect charged for 2021 deadly shooting of Big Stone Gap officer
ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - The United States Department of Justice announced Tuesday it has charged 19 suspects within a large-scale drug trafficking ring, including the alleged killer of a Big Stone Gap Officer killed in November 2021.
“Today’s arrests broke up a large-scale drug operation that brought huge quantities of lethal narcotics and, subsequently, violence and tragedy, into Southwest Virginia,” Attorney General Jason S. Miyares added. “The murder of Officer Chandler shook all of Virginia and is a painful reminder of the risk law enforcement willingly embrace every day.”
Michael Donivan White, 34, was charged Tuesday after being located at a motel in Kingsport, Tennessee. An accompanying search of the motel room uncovered a gun that matched the same Taurus 9mm pistol used to fire the shots that killed Officer Chandler.
Around 4 a.m. November 13, 2021, Officer Michael Chandler responded to a welfare check at 2505 Orr Street in Big Stone Gap, known locally as “the red house.” This location was well-known to police and frequently the subject of calls for service for civil disturbances, warrant service, welfare checks, overdoses, complaints of assaults, and drug-related activities, according to investigators.
Officer Chandler was immediately shot upon arriving at the house and locating a vehicle outside. He died that evening.
“Today’s arrests have brought into custody the alleged murderer of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler and disrupted a large-scale drug-trafficking organization responsible for bringing more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl into Southwest Virginia,” said United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh.
The following 18 individuals were also charged on related, wide-ranging federal drug conspiracy and firearm charges:
- “Christopher Adam Dewayne Bates, of Appalachia, Virginia
- Amanda Nicole Blanton, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia
- Charles Ryan Bowman, of Duffield, Virginia
- Elicia Amber Burns, of Evarts, Kentucky
- Brian Gregory Carroll, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia
- Keri Leann Corbin, of Jonesville, Virginia
- Hailee Michelle Dietz, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia
- Anthony Curtis Steven Holmes, of Duffield, Virginia
- Paul Thomas Jones, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia
- Timothy Ray Jones, of Duffield, Virginia
- James Brian Mullins, of Abingdon, Virginia
- Justine Dwayne (“Doughboy”) Skaggs, of Duffield, Virginia
- Lucille Renee (“Lucy”) Vanover, of Duffield, Virginia
- Misty Lynn Ward, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia
- Kacie Lynn Werner, of Duffield, Virginia
- Tiny Lue (“Tina”) Westmoreland, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia
- Tyler Lee Westmoreland, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia
- James Ray Worley, of Appalachia, Virginia”
