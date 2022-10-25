Suspect charged for 2021 deadly shooting of Big Stone Gap officer

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - The United States Department of Justice announced Tuesday it has charged 19 suspects within a large-scale drug trafficking ring, including the alleged killer of a Big Stone Gap Officer killed in November 2021.

“Today’s arrests broke up a large-scale drug operation that brought huge quantities of lethal narcotics and, subsequently, violence and tragedy, into Southwest Virginia,” Attorney General Jason S. Miyares added. “The murder of Officer Chandler shook all of Virginia and is a painful reminder of the risk law enforcement willingly embrace every day.”

Michael Donivan White, 34, was charged Tuesday after being located at a motel in Kingsport, Tennessee. An accompanying search of the motel room uncovered a gun that matched the same Taurus 9mm pistol used to fire the shots that killed Officer Chandler.

Around 4 a.m. November 13, 2021, Officer Michael Chandler responded to a welfare check at 2505 Orr Street in Big Stone Gap, known locally as “the red house.” This location was well-known to police and frequently the subject of calls for service for civil disturbances, warrant service, welfare checks, overdoses, complaints of assaults, and drug-related activities, according to investigators.

Officer Chandler was immediately shot upon arriving at the house and locating a vehicle outside. He died that evening.

“Today’s arrests have brought into custody the alleged murderer of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler and disrupted a large-scale drug-trafficking organization responsible for bringing more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl into Southwest Virginia,” said United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh.

The following 18 individuals were also charged on related, wide-ranging federal drug conspiracy and firearm charges:

“Christopher Adam Dewayne Bates, of Appalachia, Virginia

Amanda Nicole Blanton, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Charles Ryan Bowman, of Duffield, Virginia

Elicia Amber Burns, of Evarts, Kentucky

Brian Gregory Carroll, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Keri Leann Corbin, of Jonesville, Virginia

Hailee Michelle Dietz, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Anthony Curtis Steven Holmes, of Duffield, Virginia

Paul Thomas Jones, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Timothy Ray Jones, of Duffield, Virginia

James Brian Mullins, of Abingdon, Virginia

Justine Dwayne (“Doughboy”) Skaggs, of Duffield, Virginia

Lucille Renee (“Lucy”) Vanover, of Duffield, Virginia

Misty Lynn Ward, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Kacie Lynn Werner, of Duffield, Virginia

Tiny Lue (“Tina”) Westmoreland, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Tyler Lee Westmoreland, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia

James Ray Worley, of Appalachia, Virginia”

