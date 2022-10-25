McDowell County Schools gifted 3D printers and curriculum by engineering company

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Cummings Aerospace from Huntsville, Alabama donated two 3D printers to gifted student classes in McDowell County. The company is also providing a learning curriculum for students through a computer program called Tinkercad. The teacher for these students says this technology can help students in the long run.

“It’s not very often that we get opportunities such as this in our area and I’m hoping that it’ll broaden the horizons and they can see there’s things they can do here. They can even do this virtually. They can do this at home, they can design at home. Maybe it will open opportunities for them in the future,” said Christy Hunt.

Hunt got the opportunity to be the gifted teacher at the beginning of this year. She says she was visiting a childhood friend in Alabama discussing her new opportunity, when her friend’s husband, who works for Cummings Aerospace had an idea.

“We got to talking and you really need to talk to Sheila about how she really likes to start these sort of events. One thing led to another, opened the dialogue and here we are today,” said Cummins Aerospace Director of Manufacturing Operations, Ted Towry.

“I understand that today we have challenges with resources so it was important to us to leverage some of the things that we utilize in our engineering work and allow kids to have exposure to that and see what career potentials there are for them,” said Cummings Aerospace President and CEO, Sheila Cummings.

Once students fully learn the 3D printing program, next year they’re hoping to create a small business opportunity to market and sell their creations. Three different schools with around 45 students in the county will be using the new technology.

