Human remains found in Raleigh County

OAK GROVE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after human remains were found in Raleigh County on Monday.

According to Sheriff Scott Van Meter, the remains were found in the Oak Grove area in the late afternoon/ evening hours.

Right now, he said the investigation is still ongoing and he cannot release any additional details just yet.

Van Meter said detectives are still on scene working the case.

