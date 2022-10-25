Halloween events scheduled in your area

Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Halloween is fast approaching, here are some events that are happening in your area.

Trick or Treating in Anawalt, W.Va. will be held Mon. Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Bluefield Trunk or Treat - The Town of Bluefield, Va. and the City of Bluefield, W.Va., will be hosting a Trunk or Treat in the Bowen Field parking lot, located next to the city park.This event will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The Glen Lyn Vol. Fire & Rescue will be hosting a Halloween Party Sat. Oct. 29. Children ages 13 and younger will be hosted from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., and admission is $5. Children ages 14 and older will be hosted from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., and admission will be $10. Admission will include pizza and drinks. A costume contest will be held for a chance to win prizes. Please visit the Glen Lyn Facebook page for more information.

“Breathe’s Halloween Bash” - Breathe Wine & Culture Co. is offering a free wine sampling. Customers 21 and older will be able to sample two spooky wines. There will be door prizes and goodie bags for kids and adults (alcohol free). The first 50 to make a purchase will receive a goodie bag. There will be a Halloween costume contest with the prize of a $50 gift card to the store. You can find the event on their Facebook page by clicking here.

CASEWV Trunk or Treat - There will be a Trunk or Treat event held at the CASEWV Administration Building on Fri. Oct. 28, beginning at 4 p.m. and going until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Owens
Pregnant woman shot and killed: man arrested in connection to death
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after human remains were found in Raleigh...
Human remains found in Raleigh County
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Week 9 Top 5 Plays
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 9
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead

Latest News

Play debuts on Thurs. Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
‘Dracula’ coming to Bluefield University’s stage
Michael Donivan White
Alleged murderer and 18 others charged in federal drug roundup in SWVA
Students and faculty packaged 30k meals for regional food banks.
SWCC packages 30k meals for area food banks
3D printer
McDowell County Schools gifted 3D printers and curriculum by engineering company
Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler’s squad car sits at an intersection downtown.
Suspect charged for 2021 deadly shooting of Big Stone Gap officer