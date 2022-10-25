Halloween events scheduled in your area

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Halloween is fast approaching, here are some events that are happening in your area.

Trick or Treating in Anawalt, W.Va. will be held Mon. Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Bluefield Trunk or Treat - The Town of Bluefield, Va. and the City of Bluefield, W.Va., will be hosting a Trunk or Treat in the Bowen Field parking lot, located next to the city park.This event will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The Glen Lyn Vol. Fire & Rescue will be hosting a Halloween Party Sat. Oct. 29. Children ages 13 and younger will be hosted from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., and admission is $5. Children ages 14 and older will be hosted from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., and admission will be $10. Admission will include pizza and drinks. A costume contest will be held for a chance to win prizes. Please visit the Glen Lyn Facebook page for more information.

“Breathe’s Halloween Bash” - Breathe Wine & Culture Co. is offering a free wine sampling. Customers 21 and older will be able to sample two spooky wines. There will be door prizes and goodie bags for kids and adults (alcohol free). The first 50 to make a purchase will receive a goodie bag. There will be a Halloween costume contest with the prize of a $50 gift card to the store. You can find the event on their Facebook page by clicking here.

CASEWV Trunk or Treat - There will be a Trunk or Treat event held at the CASEWV Administration Building on Fri. Oct. 28, beginning at 4 p.m. and going until 6 p.m.

