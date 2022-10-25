In Focus: Black Sky Paranormal shares stories about investigations

This photo was captured at Lake Shawnee in Mercer County.
This photo was captured at Lake Shawnee in Mercer County.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Oct. 23 edition of In Focus, WVVA interviewed two members of the Black Sky Paranormal Group. WVVA interviewed Carl Jarrell, the group’s co-lead investigator and tech manager and Kelley Culver, an investigator.

The group was founded in 2017, and members live locally in the Bluefield area and also in Wytheville, Va. They’ve investigated a number of places in the Two Virginias including Lake Shawnee in Mercer County, the Trans-Allegheny lunatic asylum in Weston, W.Va., the State Penitentiary in Moundsville, W.Va and more. They’re also traveled to places in the region including the Lord Baltimore Hotel in Maryland. They’ve also investigated an old hospital in Tennessee, too.

However, Jarrell says one of the spookiest places they’ve investigated is the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum. Jarrell compared it to the fictional Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which is the setting for a majority of the action in the Harry Potter books and movies.

“The best way I can describe it is an evil Hogwarts,” said Jarrell. “You walk up on this place, and it’s like bad news. It’s actually 666 acres. You can’t make that up. Just to be on the outside of the place, it’s pretty chilling.”

In Focus is a show about people, events and other topics. it airs every morning on WVVA at 9 a.m. If you have an idea for a segment, email evening anchor/content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Owens
Pregnant woman shot and killed: man arrested in connection to death
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Week 9 Top 5 Plays
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 9
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after human remains were found in Raleigh...
Human remains found in Raleigh County

Latest News

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after human remains were found in Raleigh...
Human remains found in Raleigh County
A .22 caliber pistol confiscated from the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Monday.
TSA catches man with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
Every school in the county will get a visit from a national speaker, Reggie Dabbs.
Red Ribbon Week at Tazewell County Public Schools
Prior to the change callers would be put on hold and transferred.
Tazewell County 911 now dispatching calls from Richlands