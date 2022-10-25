A cold front will bring changes our way

Hit-or-miss showers, breezy conditions, and a cool down is expected
By Collin Rogers
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
A cold front will approach our region today bringing increasing cloud cover; however, we should stay dry during the day. We will grow breezy throughout the day ahead of that front with southerly winds that could gusts upwards of 20-25 mph at times. Southerly winds will keep us mild despite an increase in cloud cover. Highs will top off in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s this afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies with hit-or-miss showers are expected tonight. A washout isn’t expected, and rainfall amounts should stay on the lower end. We’ll stay breezy overnight with gusts upwards of 25-30 mph possible. Low temperatures will only get down into the 50s for most.

Some hit-or-miss showers are possible tomorrow, mainly during the morning hours. We’ll stay breezy but winds will flip out of the west/northwest which will bring in some cooler weather. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Drier weather is expected for the end of the week. Temperatures will be seasonable or slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Most of the weekend looks dry, but as of now, some showers look to push into the region late Sunday and into Halloween. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

