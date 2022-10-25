A bit of rain moves in tonight, turning cooler and breezy into midweek

RAIN MOVES IN TONIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front heading our way will bring increasing clouds, and gradually developing showers (mainly after sundown). Low temps will stay mild overnight with cloud cover and a warm southerly wind flow, dropping into the upper 40s-low 50s for most. Especially after midnight and into early Wed (before dawn), hit-or-miss rain looks likely, with a few heavier downpours on occasion. We’ll also get a bit windy tonight, with gusts occasionally in the 30+ MPH range, so secure any Fall/Halloween decor outside!

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday, temps will top off in the upper 50s and low 60s (likely before lunch-time). Winds will then change direction from the south to out of the northwest into the afternoon, bringing in cooler air. We’ll still be windy at times, and cloud cover will linger for a while tomorrow as well. A few lingering spotty showers could pop up here and there throughout the day as well.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday night, we’ll dry out, and lows will be more seasonable, dropping into the upper 30s-mid 40s.

RAIN OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

We look seasonable and dry through the end of the work week, but another frontal system could bring a bit of rain and a bit of wind again by Halloween....STAY TUNED!

