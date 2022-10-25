A bit of rain moves in tonight, turning cooler and breezy into midweek

A cold front swings late Tuesday-early Wednesday
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
RAIN MOVES IN TONIGHT
RAIN MOVES IN TONIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front heading our way will bring increasing clouds, and gradually developing showers (mainly after sundown). Low temps will stay mild overnight with cloud cover and a warm southerly wind flow, dropping into the upper 40s-low 50s for most. Especially after midnight and into early Wed (before dawn), hit-or-miss rain looks likely, with a few heavier downpours on occasion. We’ll also get a bit windy tonight, with gusts occasionally in the 30+ MPH range, so secure any Fall/Halloween decor outside!

OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday, temps will top off in the upper 50s and low 60s (likely before lunch-time). Winds will then change direction from the south to out of the northwest into the afternoon, bringing in cooler air. We’ll still be windy at times, and cloud cover will linger for a while tomorrow as well. A few lingering spotty showers could pop up here and there throughout the day as well.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST
WEDNESDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday night, we’ll dry out, and lows will be more seasonable, dropping into the upper 30s-mid 40s.

RAIN OUTLOOK
RAIN OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

We look seasonable and dry through the end of the work week, but another frontal system could bring a bit of rain and a bit of wind again by Halloween....STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Owens
Pregnant woman shot and killed: man arrested in connection to death
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after human remains were found in Raleigh...
Human remains found in Raleigh County
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Week 9 Top 5 Plays
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 9
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead

Latest News

Full Forecast (10/25)
Full Forecast (10/25)
A cold front will bring in some hit-or-miss showers, breezy conditions, and some cooler weather...
A cold front will bring changes our way
Full video forecast (10-24-2022)
Full video forecast (10-24-2022)
Surface Map
Tuesday will bring more clouds; rain showers possible late Tuesday night