$4.3 million lottery ticket expires after going unclaimed for months

Lottery officials in Arizona say a winning $4.3 million ticket has gone unclaimed.
Lottery officials in Arizona say a winning $4.3 million ticket has gone unclaimed.(Mehaniq via canva)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A multimillion-dollar lottery ticket in Arizona has officially expired after going unclaimed.

Arizona’s Family reports no one has claimed a $4.3 million winning ticket for months, and the money is being returned to future prize pools.

Officials with the Arizona Lottery said a person had purchased the winning ticket at a Safeway store near Guadalupe Road and Alma School. The unclaimed ticket matched all six numbers that day for “The Pick” game. That jackpot was worth an estimated $4.3 million, or $2.15 million for the cash option.

According to lottery officials, the next drawing for “The Pick” is set for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Owens
Pregnant woman shot and killed: man arrested in connection to death
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after human remains were found in Raleigh...
Human remains found in Raleigh County
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Week 9 Top 5 Plays
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 9
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead

Latest News

Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
Scientists have found that M dwarf stars are not able to host nearby planets habitable for life.
Search for habitable planets may have narrowed, study says
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Woman testifies Harvey Weinstein rape filled her with guilt
Police in Pennsylvania say Keon Washington has been arrested after attempting to break into a...
Homeowner lawfully shoots burglar armed with butcher knife, police say
Play debuts on Thurs. Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
‘Dracula’ coming to Bluefield University’s stage