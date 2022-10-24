Woman uses Tinder to catch alleged child molester

The suspect faces many charges related to child pornography and sexual assault against a child under 12 years of age. (WKMG, MCSO, CNN)
By WKMG Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - A Florida man is behind bars after police say he used a dating app to tell a woman about his interest in molesting children.

A disturbing encounter started Oct. 12 on the popular dating app Tinder after a woman, who wished to remain anonymous, matched with 29-year-old Nicolas Wallace. The two continued chatting on Instagram.

The woman says at first, Wallace seemed completely normal – until he started asking more personal questions.

Nicolas Wallace, 29, faces many charges related to child pornography and sexual assault against a child under 12 years of age. He is being held on a $95,000 bond.(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office, WKMG via CNN)

“He said, ‘What age did you first mess around?’ And I said, ‘I was 13, and I had it taken from me unwillingly,’” she said.

The woman, a victim of child molestation, was repulsed by what she heard next. She says Wallace told her that he’s interested in young girls.

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” she said in a later interview.

She immediately sent their message thread to a friend in law enforcement, who suggested she try to pull information out of him.

“I basically told him that I didn’t judge him,” she said.

At that point, she says Wallace let his guard down.

“I decided to ask what was the youngest that he would go, and he said ‘Do you really wanna know?’” the woman said.

Wallace then told her about a sexual encounter he allegedly had with an 8-year-old girl.

“She was 8, never forced or anything, started off slow, always played [sexually explicit phrase], which she loved all that stuff. And then one day, finally, they had had sex,” the woman said.

She reported Wallace to multiple law enforcement agencies the next day, and investigators went undercover using her social media account.

Wallace continued to open up, even allegedly sending four pictures of children being sexually abused. Investigators say he also tried to arrange a meet up with the woman and offered to bring a child.

“It kind of disgusted me, thinking he thought that I was OK with this,” the woman said.

Though Wallace has since been arrested, the woman doesn’t consider that justice.

“I think prison is too good for him,” she said.

She says she deleted Tinder after the incident.

“You don’t realize who you’re talking to. You have no idea who the person on the other end is,” she said.

Wallace is being held on a $95,000 bond. He faces many charges related to child pornography and sexual assault against a child under 12 years of age.

Detectives anticipate bringing more charges after examining his phone and tablet. They believe there may be other victims.

