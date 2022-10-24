Victory Baptist Academy celebrates ‘spirit week’

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - It is ‘Spirit Week’ at Victory Baptist Academy in Beaver. The students are celebrating school spirit all week in anticipation of the start of Friday’s statewide volleyball tournament.

While Monday was ‘video game character’ day, there’s a whole lot more fun in store -- Tuesday will be ‘big and baggy day’ at the school, Wednesday is ‘country versus country club,’ and Thursday is ‘School Colors Day.’

“It’s fun to dress up and do something different. It excites the normal routine and it celebrates what we’ve won,” explained Sophmore Callie Bethel.

Gabe Childers is a senior at the school who runs on the cros- country team. “We won the golf tournament. We won the cross-country tournament. And we’re going to win the volleyball tournament.”

Victory Baptist participates in the tournaments through the West Virginia Christian Education Association (WVCA).

