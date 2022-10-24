Victory Baptist Academy celebrates ‘spirit week’


It is ‘Spirit Week’ at Victory Baptist Academy in Beaver.
It is ‘Spirit Week’ at Victory Baptist Academy in Beaver.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - It is ‘Spirit Week’ at Victory Baptist Academy in Beaver. The students are celebrating school spirit all week in anticipation of the start of Friday’s statewide volleyball tournament.

While Monday was ‘video game character’ day, there’s a whole lot more fun in store -- Tuesday will be ‘big and baggy day’ at the school, Wednesday is ‘country versus country club,’ and Thursday is ‘School Colors Day.’

“It’s fun to dress up and do something different. It excites the normal routine and it celebrates what we’ve won,” explained Sophmore Callie Bethel.

Gabe Childers is a senior at the school who runs on the cros- country team. “We won the golf tournament. We won the cross-country tournament. And we’re going to win the volleyball tournament.”

Victory Baptist participates in the tournaments through the West Virginia Christian Education Association (WVCA).

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Owens
Pregnant woman shot and killed: man arrested in connection to death
Put on by Tazewell County Public Library, the event featured vendors, games, and costume clad...
Tazewell Comic Con 2022
McDowell County’s October, 2022 Grand Jury returned nearly 50 true bill indictments on Thursday.
McDowell County Grand Jury returns nearly 50 indictments
Hay Bales and Candy Canes featured several local vendors and raised money for a good cause.
Hay bales and candy canes: a shopping bizarre for two seasons
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

Latest News

Dustin Owens
Pregnant woman shot and killed: man arrested in connection to death
War of words erupts over logistics involving 10th Dist. Senate debate
SWVCC Day of Service
Southwest Virginia Community College prepares for Day of Service
Vendors, celebrities, and much more at the Comic Con in Oak Hill on Saturday, October 22nd.
Comic Con comes to Oak Hill in a big way