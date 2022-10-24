Tuesday will bring more clouds; rain showers possible late Tuesday night

An approaching cold front will cool us back down by mid-late week
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OVERNIGHT
High pressure will be in control tonight, but we’ll see gradually increasing cloud cover as we head into Tuesday. Overnight, we will be partly cloudy and seasonable with low temps in the upper 30s-mid 40s for most.

TUESDAY PLANNER
Tuesday, cloud cover will build in through the day ahead of our next approaching frontal system. Most of the day looks dry, but we could see a few pre-frontal showers pop up around sundown and after into Tuesday evening. Highs will still be above normal for most Tuesday afternoon despite more clouds, topping off in the mid 60s to low 70s. Lows Tuesday night will be mild, holding in the 50s for most.

Futurecast
Scattered rain will develop Tuesday night-early Wednesday. While severe weather nor flooding issues look likely, a few heavier rounds of rain will be possible, especially in the pre-dawn hours Wed AM.

TEMP TREND INTO NEXT WEEK
We look mostly cloudy into midweek before the front leaves, though rain should gradually taper through the afternoon hours Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Highs Wednesday will hit the upper 50s-low 60s. Lows Wednesday night will fall into the 40s, and skies will gradually clear.

We look cool and quiet into late week....STAY TUNED!

